April 27 (Reuters) - NIKKEI :

* TAIWAN GOVERNMENT ORDERS ALL OF ISLAND’S COMPANIES THAT SELL TO ZTE TO SUSPEND SHIPMENTS UNTIL THEY OBTAIN APPROVAL - NIKKEI

* GOVERNMENT DEMANDS EVERY TAIWANESE CO FILE ADDITIONAL EXPORT APPLICATION- NIKKEI, CITING OFFICIAL DOCUMENT Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2KlOHPe) Further company coverage: