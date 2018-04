April 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd:

* SAYS ITS BANKING AND INSURANCE UNITS SCRAP PLAN TO BUY 100 PERCENT STAKE IN MALAYSIA’S THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BERHAD

* SAYS TRANSACTION PARTIES UNABLE TO COMPLETE THE DEAL BEFORE THE DEADLINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)