March 15 (Reuters) - Pegatron Corp

* SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$1,193.8 BILLION ($40.87 billion)

* SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BILLION

* SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$14.68 BILION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.2100 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)