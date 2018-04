April 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s TSMC:

* SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BILLION ($3.55 BILLION)(FEB T$64.64 BILLION, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BILLION)

* SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PERCENT ON YEAR

* SAYS Q1 SALES +6.1 PERCENT ON YEAR TO T$248.08 BILLION ($8.50 billion) Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1MdcgHK) Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.2010 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim)