April 25 (Reuters) - United Microelectronics Corp :

* SAYS Q1 NET PROFIT T$3.4 BILLION ($114.58 million)

* IT EXPECTS Q2 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN WILL BE IN MID-TEENS PERCENT RANGE

* SAYS Q1 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AT 12.4 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.6740 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)