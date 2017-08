June 28 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Taiyo Nippon Sanso will add new plant to produce gases for semiconductor manufacturing in China - Nikkei

* Taiyo Nippon Sanso's investment in new plant in China is expected to total 3 billion yen to 4 billion yen - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2tYQHEL)