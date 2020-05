May 21 (Reuters) - AGC Biologics:

* TAKARA BIO SELECTS AGC BIOLOGICS AS MANUFACTURER OF PLASMID DNA INTERMEDIATE FOR A VACCINE AGAINST COVID-19 (SARS-COV-2)

* AGC BIOLOGICS - PARTNERSHIP WITH TAKARA BIO BY COLLABORATING ON PROPHYLAXIS DNA VACCINE, WITH AGC MANUFACTURING PLASMID DNA INTERMEDIATE FOR VACCINE