April 9(Reuters) - Takara Bio Inc

* Says it has entered into an agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd for co-development and exclusive sales rights in Japan for Takara’s NY-ESO-1 siTCRTM (TBI-1301, TBI-1301-A) and CD19 CAR (TBI-1501) gene therapies

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/YzGkkU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)