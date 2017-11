Nov 7 (Reuters) - Takara Holdings Inc

* Says unit TAKARA SHUZO CO.,LTD, will sell 100 percent stake in unit TAKARA CHOU UN CO.,LTD., which is mainly engaged in transportation and warehousing business, with undisclosed price, effective Jan. 5, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/sMmHMi

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)