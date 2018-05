May 18 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc :

* TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC - WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS