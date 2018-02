BRIEF-Take-Two Interactive Software Q3 GAAP shr $0.21

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc :

* TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE-QTRLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21, QTRLY GAAP NET REVENUE $480.8 MILLION VERSUS $476.5 MILLION

* TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE-QTRLY NET BOOKINGS $653.9 MILLION VERSUS $744.8 MILLION

* TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE-SEES Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.73 TO $0.83, SEES Q4 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $460 MILLION TO $510 MILLION

* TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SAYS Q4 NET BOOKINGS EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $410 MILLION TO $460 MILLION

* TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE-SEES FY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.60; SEES FY GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $1.80 BILLION TO $1.85 BILLION

* TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SAYS FY NET BOOKINGS EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $1.99 BILLION TO $2.04 BILLION