BRIEF-Take-Two Interactive Software Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.77

May 16 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc :

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MILLION VERSUS $571.6 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MILLION VERSUS $407.1 MILLION

* SEES Q1 ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $345 MILLION TO $395 MILLION

* SEES Q1 ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO RANGE FROM $0.53 TO $0.63

* SEES Q1 ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $215 MILLION TO $265 MILLION

* SEES FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BILLION TO $2.60 BILLION

* SEES FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80

* SEES FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BILLION TO $2.77 BILLION

* SEES FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MILLION