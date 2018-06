June 22 (Reuters) - TAKEAWAY.COM NV:

* TAKEAWAY.COM ACQUIRES FOODARENA IN SWITZERLAND

* HAS ACQUIRED THE FOODARENA BUSINESS IN SWITZERLAND FROM DELIVERY HERO GROUP

* THIS ACQUISITION WILL FURTHER STRENGTHEN ITS PRESENCE AND INCREASE ITS RESTAURANT OFFERING THROUGHOUT SWITZERLAND

* TRANSACTION ADDS HUNDREDS OF DELIVERY RESTAURANTS TO TAKEAWAY.COM’S PLATFORM

* FINANCIAL DETAILS HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED. Source text : bit.ly/2tsirSI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)