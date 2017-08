BRIEF-Takeaway.Com H1 net loss of 21.8 million euros

Aug 2 (Reuters) - TAKEAWAY.COM NV:

* Reports 53% Revenue Growth in the First Half of 2017‍​

* ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE COMPANY WAS MINUS €15.5 MILLION IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017‍​

* REITERATES THE MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES AS COMMUNICATED IN THE Q1 2017 TRADING UPDATE

* TAKEAWAY.COM PROCESSED 32.0 MILLION ORDERS IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017

* REVENUE GREW 53% TO €77.4 MILLION IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017

* NET LOSS OF €21.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017, REPRESENTING AN 89% INCREASE FROM A LOSS OF €11.5 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2016‍​