March 15 (Reuters) - Block Trade-Takeaway.Com Nv:

* BOOK RUNNER SAYS TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO PRICE AT 45.70 EUROS A SHARE‍​

* BOOK RUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE MULTIPLE TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED

* BOOK RUNNER SAYS BOOKS EXPECTED TO CLOSE AT 18.50 UK TIME (IN 30 MINS)