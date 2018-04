April 10 (Reuters) - TAKEAWAY.COM NV:

* Q1 UPDATE

* PROCESSED 20.6 MILLION ORDERS IN Q1 2018, REPRESENTING A 31% INCREASE COMPARED WITH Q1 2017

* 32% YEAR-ON-YEAR ORDER GROWTH IN GERMANY IN Q1 2018

* IN THE NETHERLANDS, ORDER GROWTH REMAINED STRONG AT 23% IN Q1 2018 COMPARED WITH Q1 2017. Source text : bit.ly/2HoISiL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)