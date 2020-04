BRIEF-Takeaway.com Q1 Total Orders Up At 46.7 Million Euros

April 9 (Reuters) - JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM NV:

* TAKEAWAY.COM ORDERS 50% UP IN Q1 2020; GERMANY UP BY 126%

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MOST NOTABLE EFFECT ON OUR FIGURES HAS BEEN, WHAT WE NOW BELIEVE TO BE, A TEMPORARY IMPACT ON OUR MARCH ORDERS

* THE COMPANY IS WELL FINANCED AND ABLE TO ADAPT TO THESE UNCERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES

* HAS FLEXIBLE COST BASE AND ABILITY TO DRAW UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WHICH WAS EXTENDED FROM €60 MILLION TO €120 MILLION AT END OF JAN 2020

* Q1 TOTAL ORDERS 46.7 MILLION VERSUS 31.1 MILLION ORDERS YEAR AGO