Jan 10 (Reuters) - TAKEAWAY.COM NV:

* Q4 TOTAL ORDERS 19.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS 14.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 ORDERS IN THE NETHERLANDS ‍​7.5 MILLION VERSUS 6.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 ORDERS IN GERMANY ‍​6.9 MILLION VERSUS 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REITERATE OUR MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES

* MANAGEMENT HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW FROM THE FRENCH MARKET, EFFECTIVE AS OF 11 FEBRUARY 2018 Source text : bit.ly/2AMtrvP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)