BRIEF-Takeda And Denali Therapeutics Collaborate To Develop Therapies For Neurodegenerative Diseases

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* TAKEDA AND DENALI THERAPEUTICS COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE THERAPIES FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS - TAKEDA TO MAKE AN INITIAL PAYMENT TO CO OF $150 MILLION THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH UPFRONT PAYMENTS AND PURCHASE OF DENALI EQUITY

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS - TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES AND COSTS PRIOR TO IND FILING FOR EACH OF THREE PROGRAMS

* DENALI - WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS, INCLUDING $90 MILLION IN PRECLINICAL MILESTONES & OPT-IN PAYMENTS

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS - COLLABORATION AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP,COMMERCIALIZE UP TO 3 SPECIFIED THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT CANDIDATES FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES

* DENALI - TAKEDA, CO WILL JOINTLY COMMERCIALIZE PRODUCTS IN U.S., CHINA, TAKEDA WILL HAVE EXCLUSIVE COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS IN ALL OTHER MARKETS

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS - TAKEDA, CO WILL SHARE GLOBAL PROFITS FROM COLLABORATION EQUALLY

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC - TAKEDA HAS OPTION TO CO-DEVELOP AND CO-COMMERCIALIZE EACH OF THREE PROGRAMS