BRIEF-Takeda and Shattuck Labs announce research collaboration
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Takeda and Shattuck Labs announce research collaboration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Takeda and Shattuck Labs announce research collaboration to explore agonist redirected checkpoint fusion proteins in immuno-oncology

* Takeda says it will hold options for exclusive global development and commercialization rights for up to four molecules resulting from collaboration​

* Says ‍collaboration will include two pre-clinical and four discovery stage programs​

* Says it ‍will provide funding for pre-clinical and clinical development​

* ‍Additional terms of collaboration are not disclosed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

