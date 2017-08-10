BRIEF-Takeda and Shattuck Labs announce research collaboration

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Takeda and Shattuck Labs announce research collaboration to explore agonist redirected checkpoint fusion proteins in immuno-oncology
* Takeda says it will hold options for exclusive global development and commercialization rights for up to four molecules resulting from collaboration
* Says collaboration will include two pre-clinical and four discovery stage programs
* Says it will provide funding for pre-clinical and clinical development
* Additional terms of collaboration are not disclosed