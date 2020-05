May 29 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* TAKEDA ANNOUNCES COMPELLING DATA FROM THE PHASE 2 TRIAL OF PEVONEDISTAT PLUS AZACITIDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIGHER-RISK MDS

* TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD - PEVONEDISTAT COMBINATION DEMONSTRATES POTENTIAL TO DOUBLE COMPLETE REMISSIONS AND IMPROVE OUTCOMES IN HR-MDS

* TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD - PEVONEDISTAT-2001 TRIAL DID NOT ACHIEVE PRE-DEFINED STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE FOR PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OS