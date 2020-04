April 27 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* TAKEDA ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR MOBOCERTINIB (TAK-788) FOR THE TREATMENT OF NSCLC PATIENTS WITH EGFR EXON 20 INSERTION MUTATIONS

* TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD - DESIGNATION REPRESENTS POSITIVE PROGRESS FOR A UNIQUE PATIENT POPULATION IN NEED OF TARGETED THERAPY OPTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: