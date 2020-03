BRIEF-Takeda Initiates Development Of A Plasma-Derived Therapy For Covid-19

March 4 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* TAKEDA INITIATES DEVELOPMENT OF A PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPY FOR COVID-19

* TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD - TAKEDA INITIATES DEVELOPMENT OF A PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPY FOR COVID-19

* TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD - EXPLORING POTENTIAL TO REPURPOSE MARKETED PRODUCTS AND MOLECULES TO POTENTIALLY TREAT COVID-19

* TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL - ALSO STUDYING WHETHER CO’S CURRENTLY MARKETED AND PIPELINE PRODUCTS MAY BE EFFECTIVE TREATMENTS FOR INFECTED PATIENTS

* TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL -INITIATING DEVELOPMENT OF AN ANTI-SARS-COV-2 POLYCLONAL HYPERIMMUNE GLOBULIN TO TREAT HIGH-RISK INDIVIDUALS WITH COVID-19

* TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL - TAKEDA WILL INITIALLY PRODUCE THERAPY IN A SEGREGATED AREA WITHIN ITS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN GEORGIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: