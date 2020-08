BRIEF-Takeda & Novavax Announce Collaboration For Novavax' COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate In Japan

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* NOVAVAX AND TAKEDA ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION FOR NOVAVAX’ COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE IN JAPAN

* SEES CAPACITY TO MANUFACTURE OVER 250 MILLION DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE PER YEAR

* NOVAVAX & TAKEDA TO PARTNER FOR DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF NVX-COV2373 IN JAPAN

* NOVAVAX WILL LICENSE & TRANSFER MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES TO ENABLE TAKEDA TO MANUFACTURE VACCINE ANTIGEN

* TO RECEIVE FUNDING FROM JAPAN'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE TO SUPPORT MANUFACTURING