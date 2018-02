Feb 1 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* TAKEDA PHARM SAYS TO ISSUE NEW STOCKS VIA 3RD PARTY ALLOTMENT

* TAKEDA PHARM SAYS 22.8 BILLION YEN IN SHARES TO BE ISSUED

* TAKEDA PHARM SAYS SHARES TO BE ISSUED TO MASTER TRUST BANK OF JAPAN