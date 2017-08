July 25 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Takeda Pharmaceutical and Biosurfaces announce joint research program to explore promising devices to treat gastrointestinal diseases

* Additional terms of agreement are not being disclosed

* Takeda says Biosurfaces will provide medical device design and nanomaterial expertise and fabrication technology

* Takeda says it will provide scientific and technical expertise in gastroenterology