FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical and Molecular Templates announce research and licensing collaboration
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump's summer visit ruffles tranquil New Jersey town
Politics
Trump's summer visit ruffles tranquil New Jersey town
Global refiners brace themselves as China cements its oil market dominance
Reuters Focus
Global refiners brace themselves as China cements its oil market dominance
Cash versus culture: tourism projects hit trouble in Greece
Greece
Cash versus culture: tourism projects hit trouble in Greece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 1:18 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical and Molecular Templates announce research and licensing collaboration

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Takeda Pharmaceutical and molecular templates announce multi-target research and licensing collaboration to develop next-generation oncology therapies​

* Takeda Pharmaceutical - ‍collaboration will apply molecular templates' engineered toxin bodies technology platform to potential therapeutic targets provided by takeda​

* Takeda Pharmaceutical Co - Takeda will have right to exercise exclusive options to obtain license rights to products resulting from collaboration

* Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd says additional terms of agreement are not being disclosed

* Takeda Pharmaceutical says it will make an equity investment and molecular templates is eligible to receive upfront payments, milestone payments​

* Says ‍signed the agreement through its wholly owned subsidiary, millennium pharmaceuticals​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.