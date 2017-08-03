BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical and Molecular Templates announce research and licensing collaboration

1 Min Read
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Takeda Pharmaceutical and molecular templates announce multi-target research and licensing collaboration to develop next-generation oncology therapies
* Takeda Pharmaceutical - collaboration will apply molecular templates' engineered toxin bodies technology platform to potential therapeutic targets provided by takeda
* Takeda Pharmaceutical Co - Takeda will have right to exercise exclusive options to obtain license rights to products resulting from collaboration
* Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd says additional terms of agreement are not being disclosed
* Takeda Pharmaceutical says it will make an equity investment and molecular templates is eligible to receive upfront payments, milestone payments
* Says signed the agreement through its wholly owned subsidiary, millennium pharmaceuticals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: