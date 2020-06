June 11 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical:

* TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL - HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO DIVEST PORTFOLIO OF SELECT NON-CORE OTC AND PRESCRIPTION PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS TO CELLTRION

* TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL - WILL RECEIVE $266 MILLION USD UPFRONT IN CASH AND UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $12 MILLION USD IN POTENTIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL - CO, CELLTRION HAVE ALSO ENTERED INTO MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT