March 28 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* ‍TAKEDA STATEMENT REGARDING SHIRE PLC​

* ‍CONFIRMS THAT IT IS CONSIDERING MAKING AN APPROACH TO SHIRE REGARDING A POSSIBLE OFFER

* CONSIDERATION OF SUCH AN OFFER IS AT A PRELIMINARY AND EXPLORATORY STAGE AND NO APPROACH HAS BEEN MADE TO BOARD OF SHIRE

* ‍TAKEDA MUST, BY NO LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON 25 APRIL 2018, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER OR NOT​