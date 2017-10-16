FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Takeda presents updated results from pivotal phase 2 ALTA trial of ALUNBRIGTM
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2017 / 7:52 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Takeda presents updated results from pivotal phase 2 ALTA trial of ALUNBRIGTM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* Takeda presents updated results from pivotal phase 2 ALTA trial of ALUNBRIGTM (brigatinib) in alk-positive non-small cell lung cancer

* Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd says ‍confirmed objective response rate, which was primary endpoint, was 46 percent in arm a and 55 percent in arm b​

* Takeda pharmaceutical co ltd says ‍efficacy and safety data from alta trial continue to support future trials with 180 mg dosing regimen​

* Takeda pharmaceutical co ltd says ‍median overall survival os was not reached in arm a and 27.6 months in arm b​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.