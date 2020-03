March 2 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* TAKEDA RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ALUNBRIG® (BRIGATINIB) AS A FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR ALK+ NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD - POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ALUNBRIG BASED ON DATA FROM PHASE 3 ALTA-1L TRIAL