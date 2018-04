BRIEF-Takeda Responds to Media Reports About CEO's Comments On Possible Offer For Shire

April 6 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* STATEMENT REGARDING PRESS REPORTS

* ‍NOTES MEDIA REPORTS ABOUT COMMENTS ATTRIBUTED TO TAKEDA’S CEO CHRISTOPHE WEBER REGARDING COMPANY’S POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SHIRE PLC​

* ‍”CONFIRMS THAT WEBER’S COMMENTS WERE, HOWEVER, ALIGNED WITH STATEMENTS IN OUR PREVIOUS PRESS RELEASES”​

* ‍ PRIOR STATEMENTS “CLEARLY DEFINED STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES CORE TO ITS DISCIPLINED APPROACH TO ACQUISITIONS”

* ‍”ANY POTENTIAL OFFER FOR SHIRE, IF MADE, WOULD HAVE TO ALIGN WITH THE STRICT INVESTMENT CRITERIA”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: