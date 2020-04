April 6 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES TAKEDA’S ALUNBRIG® (BRIGATINIB) AS A FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR ALK+ NSCLC

* TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO - SAFETY PROFILE OF ALUNBRIG IN ALTA-1L TRIAL WAS GENERALLY CONSISTENT WITH EXISTING EUROPEAN SUMMARY OF PRODUCT CHARACTERISTICS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: