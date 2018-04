BRIEF-Takeda Says Shire Rejected Revised Proposal of 46.50 Pounds Per Share

April 19 (Reuters) - TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD:

* TAKEDA - TAKEDA WAS NOTIFIED THAT BOARD OF SHIRE HAD REJECTED ITS PROPOSAL

* TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD - TAKEDA STATEMENT REGARDING SHIRE PLC

* TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD - CONFIRMS THAT ON APRIL 12 IT MADE A REVISED PROPOSAL TO BOARD OF SHIRE

* TAKEDA - DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN PARTIES REGARDING A POTENTIAL OFFER ARE ONGOING

* TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD - REVISED PROPOSAL TO BOARD OF SHIRE TO ACQUIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF SHIRE FOR A PRICE EQUIVALENT TO £46.50 PER SHARE

* TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD - REVISED PROPOSAL TO BOARD OF SHIRE COMPRISED OF £17.75 IN CASH (TO BE PAID IN US$) AND £28.75 OF NEW TAKEDA SHARES.

* TAKEDA - PROPOSAL DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR IMPOSE ANY OBLIGATION ON TAKEDA TO MAKE AN OFFER, NOR DOES IT EVIDENCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER

* TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD - TAKEDA INTENDS TO MAINTAIN ITS WELL-ESTABLISHED DIVIDEND POLICY AND INVESTMENT GRADE CREDIT RATING

* TAKEDA - TAKEDA WAS SUBSEQUENTLY NOTIFIED THAT BOARD OF SHIRE HAD REJECTED ITS PROPOSAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: