Feb 24 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* TAKEDA ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ALUNBRIG® (BRIGATINIB) AS A FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR ALK+ METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD - ALUNBRIG HAS POTENTIAL TO EXPAND ITS INDICATION IN ALK+ METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD - ALUNBRIG PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE SET FOR JUNE 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: