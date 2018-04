April 17 (Reuters) - Takeuchi Mfg Co Ltd

* Says it will transfer agitator manufacture and sale business to new unit, which will be established by the company on June 1

* Says it will sell the new unit to MK Seiko Co Ltd for 356 million yen in total, effective June 1

Source text in Japanese:bit.ly/2vklMHM

