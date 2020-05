May 13 (Reuters) - TAKKT AG:

* COMPLETES MANAGEMENT BOARD AND STARTS DEVELOPMENT OF THE WEB-FOCUSED COMMERCE SEGMENT

* APPOINTED TOBIAS FLAITZ TO MANAGEMENT BOARD OF TAKKT AG WITH EFFECT FROM JUNE 1, 2020

* APPOINTMENT WILL INITIALLY BE FOR THREE YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)