March 21 (Reuters) - TAKKT AG:

* UNCHANGED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.55 PER SHARE PROPOSED

* FY EBITDA DECLINED SIGNIFICANTLY TO EUR 150.3 (171.3) MILLION

* FY GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 42.5 (42.6) PERCENT NEARLY AT PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL

* SEES FY 2018 EBITDA MARGIN TO FALL WITHIN MIDDLE THIRD OF TARGET CORRIDOR OF 12 TO 15 PERCENT