April 26 (Reuters) - Takkt AG:

* TAKKT WITH A WEAK FIRST QUARTER - FULL-YEAR FORECAST CONFIRMED

* Q1 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AT 42.5 (43.7) PERCENT

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES ORGANIC GROWTH BETWEEN 2 PERCENT AND 4 PERCENT AND EBITDA MARGIN IN MIDDLE THIRD OF TARGET CORRIDOR OF 12 TO 15 PERCENT