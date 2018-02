Feb 15 (Reuters) - TAKKT AG:

* DIVIDEND 0.55 EURPER SHARE

* MANAGEMENT BOARD PROPOSES AN UNCHANGED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.55 PER SHARE TO SUPERVISORY BOARD

* AT EUR 1,116.1 (1,125.0) MILLION IN 2017, GROUP GENERATED SLIGHTLY LOWER SALES THAN IN 2016

* FY UNCHANGED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.55 PER SHARE​

* FROM 2018, TAKKT ANTICIPATES A SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER TAX RATIO THAN IN PREVIOUS YEARS IN TAKKT AMERICA SEGMENT

* ‍SEES A STRONGER YEAR IN 2018 THAN 2017​

* ‍Q4 EBITDA EUR 30.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 33.9 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)