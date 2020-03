BRIEF-Takung Art Says COVID-19 Has Caused Severe Disruptions In Transportation & Limited Access To Its Facilities

March 19 (Reuters) - Takung Art Co Ltd:

* TAKUNG ART CO - COVID-19 HAS CAUSED SEVERE DISRUPTIONS IN TRANSPORTATION & LIMITED ACCESS TO CO’S FACILITIES

* TAKUNG ART CO - DISRUPTIONS IN TRANSPORTATION AND LIMITED ACCESS RESULTED IN LIMITED SUPPORT FROM CO’S STAFF AND PROFESSIONAL ADVISORS

* TAKUNG ART CO - LIMITED SUPPORT FROM STAFF DELAYED CO’S ABILITY TO COMPLETE AUDIT & PREPARE FORM 10-K FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2019

* TAKUNG ART CO LTD - EXPECTS TO FILE FORM 10-K FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 NO LATER THAN MAY 14, 2020 Source: (bit.ly/2IYYnzB) Further company coverage: