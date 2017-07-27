FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
BRIEF-Tal Education Group Qtrly diluted net income per ADS $0.32
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 8:15 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Tal Education Group Qtrly diluted net income per ADS $0.32

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Tal Education Group

* Tal education group qtrly non-gaap net income per ADS $0.43

* Tal education group announces unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended may 31, 2017

* Sees q2 2018 revenue $428.4 million to $433.8 million

* Q1 revenue $321.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $307.8 million

* Qtrly total student enrollments up by 62.2% year-over-year

* Total net revenues for Q2 of fiscal year 2018 are expected to be between us$428.4 million and us$433.8 million

* Tal education group says projected revenue growth rate is expected to be in range of 61% to 63% for q2 of fiscal year 2018

* Qtrly diluted net income per ADS $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.