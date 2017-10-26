FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 9:24 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

BRIEF-Tal Education Group reports Q2 revenue of $455.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Tal Education Group

* Tal Education Group announces unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended august 31, 2017

* Sees q3 2018 revenue $411.7 million to $416.9 million

* Sees q3 2018 revenue up 58 to 60 percent

* Q2 revenue $455.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $439.3 million

* Qtrly ‍total student enrollments increased by 100.6% y-o-y to about 2,242,380 from about 1,117,650 in same period of prior year​

* Q3 revenue view $414.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tal education group - qtrly ‍non-gaap net income per ads $0.12​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

