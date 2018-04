April 26 (Reuters) - TAL Education Group:

* ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER AND THE FISCAL YEAR 2018

* SEES Q1 2019 REVENUE UP 58 TO 60 PERCENT

* Q4 REVENUE $504.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $485 MILLION

* QTRLY NON-GAAP BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS WERE US$0.15 AND US$0.14, RESPECTIVELY

* QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS WERE US$0.13 AND US$0.12