Jan 23 (Reuters) - Talanx AG:

* SAYS TO ACQUIRE NON-LIFE INSURER IN TURKEY

* SAYS HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 99.4 PERCENT OF THE SHARES IN LIBERTY SIGORTA A.S., THE TURKISH NON-LIFE SUBSIDIARY OF US-BASED LIBERTY MUTUAL GROUP‍​

* SAYS IN 2016, LIBERTY SIGORTA GENERATED GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS OF EUR 56 MILLION AND HAD A PORTFOLIO OF MORE THAN 700,000 POLICYHOLDERS