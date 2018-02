Feb 15 (Reuters) - Talanx Ag:

* TALANX CEO SAYS 2018 PROFIT GOAL OF AROUND 850 MILLION EURO IS “REALISTIC”

* TALANX CEO FORECASTS SOLVENCY RATIO OF 120 PERCENT IF ITALY LEAVES EURO ZONE

* TALANX BOARD MEMBER SAYS 2017 WAS DIFFICULT YEAR FOR INDUSTRIAL FIRE INSURANCE AFTER NATURAL CATASTROPHES

* TALANX BOARD MEMBER SAYS VOWS TO LIFT PROFITABILITY OF INDUSTRIAL FIRE BUSINESS, PARTLY THROUGH PRICE INCREASES UP TO 15 PERCENT OVER TIME