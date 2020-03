BRIEF-Talanx FY Net Income Up At EUR 923 Mln

March 16 (Reuters) - TALANX AG:

* PROPOSAL TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY A FURTHER 5 CENTS, TO EUR 1.50 PER SHARE

* TALANX LIFTS PROFIT BY 31 PERCENT AND GENERATES RECORD NET INCOME OF EUR 923 MILLION

* FY OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) INCREASED TO EUR 2.4 (2.0) BILLION

* FY GROUP NET INCOME UP 31 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR AT EUR 923 (703) MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2020: GROUP NET INCOME IN RANGE BETWEEN “MORE THAN EUR 900 MILLION” AND EUR 950 MILLION

* IN PERIOD UP TO 2022, GOAL IS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) TO RISE BY AVERAGE OF AT LEAST 5 PERCENT PER YEAR, STARTING FROM ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF EUR 850 MILLION FOR GROUP NET INCOME IN 2018

* OUTLOOK 2020: GOALS INCLUDE DISTRIBUTING 35 TO 45 PERCENT OF GROUP NET INCOME IN DIVIDENDS Source text: bit.ly/2ILAAD4 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)