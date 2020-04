BRIEF-Talanx Invests 200 Mln Euros In Fibre-Optic Project In France

April 6 (Reuters) - Talanx AG:

* TALANX INVESTS 200 MILLION EUROS IN FIBRE-OPTIC PROJECT IN FRANCE

* PARTICIPATION IN DEBT FINANCING FOR A PROJECT INVOLVING FAST INTERNET (“FIBRE TO HOME”)

* TOTAL INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS FOR TALANX NOW AMOUNT TO AROUND 3 BILLION EUROS

* AFTER INVESTMENTS IN LARGE SOLAR PARKS AND OFFSHORE WIND FARMS, ENTRY NOW INTO A NEW INVESTMENT CLASS

* ENTERING A NEW CLASS OF INVESTMENT BY FINANCING THIS FRENCH FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE PROJECT

* PROJECT IS PURELY DEBT FINANCING FOR TALANX GROUP

* ACQUIRES BONDS WITH A TERM OF SEVEN YEARS FOR 200 MILLION EUROS Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)