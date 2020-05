BRIEF-Talanx Q1 Group Net Income At EUR 223 Mln

May 7 (Reuters) - TALANX AG:

* GROUP NET INCOME OF EUR 223 MILLION IN Q1

* Q1 GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS UP 6.4 PERCENT TO EUR 12.5 (11.7) BILLION

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) DOWN 9.3 PERCENT ON PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD TO EUR 559 (616) MILLION

* CORONAVIRUS-RELATED LARGE LOSSES OF EUR 313 MILLION AND IMPACT ON EARNINGS FROM INVESTMENTS OF EUR 60 MILLION ABSORBED IN ACCOUNTS

* ALL DIVISIONS AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* REMAINS FULLY FUNCTIONAL AND PROVIDES ALL SERVICES TO CUSTOMERS AND BUSINESS PARTNERS

* STILL AIMS TO DISTRIBUTE 35-45 PERCENT OF ITS IFRS EARNINGS AND TO MAINTAIN ITS POLICY OF DIVIDEND CONTINUITY.