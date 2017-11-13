BRIEF-Talanx reports nine-month net of 444 mln eur

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Talanx Ag:
* Achieves nine-month net income of eur 444 million despite severe impact of natural catastrophes
* Gross written premiums up by 6.3 percent to eur 25.2 (23.7) billion
* Industrial lines and property/casualty reinsurance hit by very large losses relating to natural catastrophes in the third quarter
* Positive developments in domestic and foreign retail business help compensate for effects
* Talanx has revised its outlook for group net income for 2017 to around eur 650 million
* Outlook for 2018: group net income of around eur 850 million expected Further company coverage: (Reporting By Douglas Busvine)